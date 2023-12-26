ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — For the first time in 47 years, the Adams County SPCA‘s shelter in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, was empty after nearly 600 animals were adopted this year.

The SPCA posted to Facebook that its kennels were almost filled with dogs two weeks ago, but now all the dogs have been adopted.

“To say that we are beyond excited is an understatement,” shared the SPCA on Facebook. “The staff and volunteers have worked VERY hard to take care of the animals in our care and to make sure they got adopted to the right home!”

The Adams County SPCA says 598 animals were adopted this year and 125 strays were reunited with their owners.

Now that they have so much extra room, animals from other Pennsylvania shelters are being brought in to help alleviate pressure on shelters that may be overcrowded. However, the shelter says they are not accepting any out-of-state or international animals.

The SPCA will continue to accept owner surrenders from Adams County residents and will branch out to surrounding counties.

“We are going to do the best we can to help as many animals and people we can,” said the shelter on Tuesday.