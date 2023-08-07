SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The “Barbenheimer” craze has swept the summer box office even to the point that users are using Barbie and Oppenheimer-related passwords, according to a study conducted by NordPass.

After NordPass investigated a huge 4.3TB database of leaked credentials, independent researchers that the company partnered with found over 9 million passwords referencing both Barbie and Oppenheimer.

According to the study, about 6.5 million passwords were found among the leaked credentials, which makes up 71% of all Barbenheimer-related passwords. Most of them consisted of words and phrases like:

Robert

Oppenheimer

Alamos

Manhattan

Atomic

Nuclear

Hiroshima

Nagasaki

The study found that Barbie-related passwords represented almost 2.7 million user passwords. Users also referenced the cast of the movie such as:

Margot

Robbie

Gosling

“The Barbenheimer case clearly illustrates that cultural events inspire our password choices. Unfortunately, what is trending worldwide in the movie scene is often trending in our passwords. The same logic applies to sports, music, food, and other things people enjoy. Our passwords are predictable, which is the best gift for hackers,” says Gediminas Brencius, the head of product growth at NordPass.

Based on an earlier study by the company, trending releases of movies and shows over the past few years have also been represented in passwords. “Batman” was used 2.6 million times, “euphoria” over 53,000, and “encanto” over 10,000 times.

Most common movie-inspired passwords of all time:

leon coco joker matrix starwars spiderman alien maverick psycho terminator

Brencius said it’s essential to understand that all the passwords revealed in the studies are not meeting the password security requirements. Otherwise, they would have ended up in something other than the leaked password databases.

Here’s how to develop better credentials management habits according to Brencius.