(WJW) – “It was pretty gruesome.”

Buddy Valastro, the “Cake Boss” star, is talking about his recovery after impaling his hand in a bowling accident. He talked with Extra this week.

Valastro was at home with his family in September 2020 when his hand was impaled.

According to his representatives, this is what happened:

(Editor’s Note: Some may find the details disturbing.)

“There was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter, a common fix in the past, but it turned into a terrible accident.”

“After trying to release the bowling pin from the cage mechanism, his right hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit,” they continued. “Unable to remove his hand, he can see a 1-1/2″ metal rod slowly and repeatedly impale his hand three times between his ring finger and middle finger.”

Valastro’s sons who were 13 and 16 at the time used a saw to cut through the metal rod to free him.

Valastro says his progress has been incredible.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 16: Chef Buddy Valastro makes a culinary presentation at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by Liebherr Appliances on October 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 16: Chef Buddy Valastro signs his book, “Cake Boss” at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by Liebherr Appliances on October 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 16: Chef Buddy Valastro signs his book, “Cake Boss” at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by Liebherr Appliances on October 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 16: Pizza Cake is presented by Chef Buddy Valastro at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One – Grand Tasting featuring Culinary Demonstrations presented by Liebherr Appliances on October 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Buddy Valastro (L) poses with chefs at the Ultimate Pizza Party hosted by Buddy Valastro during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One on October 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Buddy Valastro speaks at the Ultimate Pizza Party hosted by Buddy Valastro during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One on October 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Buddy Valastro poses with guests at the Ultimate Pizza Party hosted by Buddy Valastro during the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One on October 15, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

“Thank God, I don’t think I’m going to be a hand model, but I have a lot of mobility and strength. I’ve got one more surgery I gotta get and get a finger straightened out. But considering… 95%. My hands are everything to me. Without my hands in the decorating world, I’m nothing,” he told Extra.

He says the incident has given him something important: Gratitude.

“You don’t really realize until something is jeopardized… I was really immobile for about six months where I couldn’t even use my hand. I had five surgeries on it. I remember the last surgery I was scared because I couldn’t bend my hand and the doctor was like… ‘Don’t worry, this last surgery I’m going to release the tendons and you’re going to be good to go,’” he shared.

Valastro hasn’t slowed down much. He has a new show called “Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty” headed to TLC, and a new partnership with Chuck E. Cheese, which he says is a “dream come true.”