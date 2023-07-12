YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The body of a missing hiker in Yosemite National Park has been recovered, according to the family.

24-year-old California native Hayden Klemenok went missing at the park on Sunday, July 2, during a hike with friends. His sister, Taylor McKinnie, said he and his friends stopped to cool off at the upper section of the Chilnualna Falls when he was suddenly swept away by the raging water.

“They were leaning down to dunk their heads in, and their hats in to cool off. When within a split second it sounds like Hayden slipped. One of his hands, or one of his knees slipped into the water, into the current,” said McKinnie.

His family traveled to Yosemite shortly after in an effort of locating him, but revealed on Tuesday that their effort was met with devastating news.

“On Sunday morning, we were notified that Hayden had been located. Due to the complexity of his location, it took another 24 hours to formally recover him. While a few further steps remain in the investigation, Hayden’s cause of passing is presumed to be an accidental drowning,” the family posted on Facebook.

The family said memorial service plans are in the works.

His sister said he was a recent graduate of San Diego State and a lifelong athlete.