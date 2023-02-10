BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Battle Creek, Michigan, say they caught a man who had solicited a murder-for-hire online wearing a mask outside his would-be victim’s home.
On Wednesday morning, the Battle Creek Police Department got a tip that a 31-year-old man named Jonothon Allen was allegedly sending messages to someone on social media claiming that he would pay them money to kill a victim.
Two detectives went to the victim’s Battle Creek home to discuss the messages. After speaking with the victim, police got into their car and started to leave — that was when they say noticed Allen near the home.
Police said they saw him pull a Halloween mask from his backpack and put it on his head.
Detectives arrested him and said they found a large kitchen knife when they searched his backpack.
Allen is being held in the Calhoun County Jail.