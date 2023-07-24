GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 69-year-old man was taken to a hospital after falling from a hot air balloon during a Connecticut festival over the weekend.

The Guilford Fire Department says the incident happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night at the Guilford Fairgrounds where the Balloon Glow and Laser Show was being held.

According to authorities, the man, a volunteer, was helping passengers on and off the aircraft when the balloon began to rise.

The man was reportedly hanging onto the outside of the balloon’s basket before he fell about 10 to 15 feet to the ground.

Hot Air Ballon Management, the company behind the show, issued the following statement to WTNH regarding the incident:

“For some reason, [the volunteer] grabbed onto the bottom (of) the balloon as it ascended and was pulled off his feet. He dropped off at some point quickly and was injured in the fall. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family.”

The man was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Police said Monday he was in stable condition.

Festival-goer Allen Beaverstock told Nexstar’s WTNH that he was taking photos and videos of the laser light show when he saw an ambulance.

“This was at the end of the show,” he said. “I said, “Oh my God, what the heck happened?”

It’s unclear if the man is still in the hospital as well as the extent of his injuries.

The non-profit that runs the Guilford Fairgrounds declined to comment.