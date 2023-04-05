SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KVEO) — A Texas man has been accused of tracking down his truck, which he said was stolen, and shooting the person he found inside of it, police said.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting on March 29 at a shopping center. Responding officers found a man standing near a vehicle, who told them he had been involved in a shooting.

The man explained to police that his vehicle had been stolen earlier that afternoon and that he was able to track it down. A department spokesperson told KENS the man had used an Apple AirTag, a small tracking device made by Apple, to find his vehicle.

According to police, the man followed the AirTag to the shopping center and saw another man sitting in the vehicle in a parking lot. While he did call police to report his vehicle as stolen, an agency spokesperson told MySA he did not wait for officers before confronting the alleged thief.

After a verbal confrontation, the man allegedly fired several rounds into the vehicle. He told authorities the man inside had displayed a weapon.

The man in the truck was unresponsive when officers arrived. He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police have not said whether the man had a firearm.

Authorities say they were able to take the suspected shooter into custody without incident.

The case remains under investigation but authorities told local news outlets the man is not expected to face charges.