(KTLA) – The cause of Lisa Marie Presley’s death has not yet been revealed by the coroner.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, Presley’s case status has been deemed as “deferred pending additional investigation.”

“Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies,” Sarah Ardalani, a spokesperson with the L.A. County Dept. of Medical Examiner-Coroner explained. “Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.”

Presley was examined by the office on Jan. 14.

The only child of Elvis Presley died on Jan. 12 at 54 years old after being hospitalized for a medical emergency.

Sources told TMZ that a housekeeper found Presley suffering from cardiac arrest inside her bedroom in Calabasas that morning.

Presley’s ex-husband, Danny Keough, arrived at the home and performed CPR until paramedics took over and rushed Presley to a hospital, according to TMZ.

A subsequent statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said paramedics performed CPR and “determined the patient had signs of life” before taking her to the hospital immediately.

Her death came just days after attending the Golden Globes to celebrate Austin Butler’s award for playing her father in “Elvis.”

A public memorial will be held for her on Jan. 22 at Graceland, the famed Memphis home of her father.

She will be buried next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020. Elvis and other members of the Presley family are also buried at Graceland.

Presley is survived by her three daughters, actress Riley Keough and twins Finley and Harper Lockwood. A rep for Graceland confirmed to People that they will inherit the estate.