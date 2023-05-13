Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland is seen in this photo distributed on Aug. 3, 2021. (Disneyland Resort)

(KTLA) – Disneyland has announced re-opening dates for several classic rides scheduled to undergo refurbishments in June.

Beginning June 5, Peter Pan’s Flight, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, Alice in Wonderland and The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure will be closed.

Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride and Alice in Wonderland will reopen on June 16, and The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure, will reopen only a few days after its closure, on June 8, according to the Disneyland calendar.

A reopening date for Peter Pan’s Flight has not yet been announced.

Peter Pan’s Flight, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride and Alice in Wonderland are all located in Fantasyland in Disneyland.

The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Undersea Adventure attraction is located in the Paradise Gardens Park area at Disney California Adventure, directly across from the Paradise Bay lagoon, where the World of Color shows occur.

The resort periodically schedules refurbishments for its attractions for repairs and upgrades, but it is noteworthy that several of Disneyland’s oldest rides will be closed simultaneously.

Splash Mountain will also be closed starting May 31 as Walt Disney Imagineers work to reimagine the attraction into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Matterhorn Bobsleds is also currently closed for refurbishments and is expected to reopen on June 2, according to the Disneyland calendar.