(KTLA) – The United States Coast Guard rescued a 3-year-old girl from a moving cruise ship, about 90 miles off the California coast on Wednesday.

Around 2 p.m., Los Angeles Coast Guard personnel responded to reports of a young girl on the Emerald Princess cruise ship who was suffering seizure-like symptoms and needed to be evacuated from the ship, according to a USCG press release.

A Coast Guard helicopter crew was dispatched from San Diego to airlift the young girl from the ship, which was off the coast of Santa Barbara. When the crews arrived on scene, they hoisted her and her mother and transported them to Harbor UCLA Medical Center.

The toddler is now in stable condition.