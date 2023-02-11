GLENDALE, Ariz. — There is a lot of history going into Super Bowl LVII.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles have had all of their storylines examined throughout the lead-up to the big game: two Black starting quarterbacks, the Kelce brothers and the relationships between head coaches Andy Reid and Nick Sirianni and facing their former employers are just a few that have been named.

But there is lots of franchise history that Kansas City players and Andy Reid will make.

Here are a few milestones.

Reid aims to extend a franchise record by earning his 12th postseason victory as head coach of the Chiefs. Reid looks to become the 14th head coach in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowls.

Reid aims for his 22nd-career playoff win. He is passed Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Landry (20) for the second-most postseason victories by a head coach in NFL history. Reid’s 21 career playoff victories trail only Bill Belichick (31).

Since 2018, the Chiefs are 55-3 when they hold their opponents to less than 27 points, including in postseason play. The Chiefs held 12 of their 2022 regular season opponents and two of their 2022 postseason opponents to less than 27 points.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has nine postseason games and of 100.0+ passer rating in his five seasons of postseason play. He is one game of a 100.0+ passer rating from tying QB Aaron Rodgers (10) for the third-most postseason games with a 100.0+ passer rating.

Mahomes needs two postseason rushing touchdowns to pass franchise leader running back Damien Williams (six) for most postseason rushing touchdowns in franchise history. Mahomes’ five touchdowns in the postseason are the fourth-most in franchise history. He needs two more touchdowns to pass WR Tyreek Hill (six) for the third-most postseason touchdowns in franchise history.

Mahomes has scored 30 points in the postseason, the seventh-most in franchise history. With six points or more this postseason, Mahomes can climb into a spot in the top five.

TE Travis Kelce aims to extend his franchise postseason records of 127 receptions, 1,467 receiving yards, and 15 receiving touchdowns. Kelce (17 games) ranks first in receptions and in receiving yards and is tied for first in touchdowns by a tight end in NFL postseason history. TE Rob Gronkowski has 15 touchdowns in 22 games.

Kelce passed WR Julian Edelman (118) for the second-most receptions by any player in NFL history in the postseason. He is 25 receptions away from passing PFHOF Jerry Rice (151) for most receptions by any player in league history in the postseason.

Kelce needs one touchdown reception to pass TE Rob Gronkowski (15) for the second-most postseason receiving touchdowns by any player in NFL history.

Kelce aims for his sixth-career postseason game with at least 10 catches and his eighth-career postseason game with at least 100 receiving yards. Kelce’s five postseason games with 10+ catches and seven postseason games with 100+ receiving yards are both NFL records for a tight end. He is the only tight end with multiple 10+ catch games in the postseason. Kelce is one

100-yard receiving game from tying PFHOF WR Jerry Rice (six) for most 100+ receiving-yard games in the postseason.

Mahomes and Kelce have connected for 13 touchdowns. Their 13 touchdowns are the second-most for a quarterback-tight end duo behind QB Tom Brady and TE Rob Gronkowski (15).

Kicker Harrison Butker aims to extend his franchise record of 109 career postseason points scored. Butker needs six more points in the postseason to crack into the top 10 of most postseason points scored in league history.

Defensive end Frank Clark aims to extend his franchise record of 10.5 postseason sacks. Clark has 13.5 career postseason sacks, which is the third-most all-time since sacks became an official stat in 1982. Clark needs 1.5 sacks to pass DE Bruce Smith (14.5) for second-most.

Long snapper James Winchester and Kelce aim to appear in their 18th career postseason game with the Chiefs, setting a new franchise record for most postseason games played.