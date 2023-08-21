(NewsNation) — It’s been a rough few weeks for Trader Joe’s — and its customers.

The grocery chain has issued five product recalls in just the last four weeks. Here’s what customers need to know to stay healthy, and potentially, get a refund.

Crackers

Trader Joe’s on Thursday recalled its “Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds.” Boxes with “Best If Used By” dates between 03/01/24 and 03/05/24 may contain metal.

There have been no injuries reported to date, Trader Joe’s said. All potentially affected products have been removed from the shelves and destroyed.

Trader Joe’s advises anyone who purchased or received donations of this product to not eat it. “We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund,” the company wrote.

Trader Joe’s Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds are being recalled (Credit: Trader Joe’s)

Cookies

In July, the company recalled two cookie products. The recall comes after the two products with a certain sell-by date may contain rocks. The recalled products are listed below.

Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU #99744) Sell-By Date: 10/19/23-10/21/23

Dark Chocolate Chunk Almond Cookies (#82752) Sell-By Date: 10/17/23-10/21/23



All potentially affected products have been removed from sale and destroyed, Trader Joe’s said. The company asks anyone who purchased or received any donations of either of these products to not eat them.

Trader Joe’s is urging customers to throw the product away or return it to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund.

(Credit: Trader Joe’s)

Soup

Also in July, Trader Joe’s warned customers that its “Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup” may contain insects. Trader Joe’s says there have not been reported cases of illness from the soup.

The recalled soup (SKU# 68470) has the Use By dates of 07/18/23 – 09/15/23.

(Credit: Trader Joe’s)

Falafel

Lastly, the company issued a recall on frozen falafel balls that may contain rocks.

SKU# 93935

A bag of Trader Joe’s falafel rests on a counter Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Royersford, Pa. Trader Joe’s is recalling a broccoli cheddar soup that may contain insects and cooked falafel that may contain rocks, about one week after the grocery chain recalled two cookie products over similar concerns. (AP Photo)

The recalled falafel was sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Wisconsin, and Washington D.C.