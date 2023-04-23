(The Hill) – Many Americans are not excited about a potential rematch between President Biden and former President Trump, according to a new poll, with more respondents saying they feel “exhaustion” over the prospects than anything else.

A 38 percent plurality of respondents reported they felt “exhaustion” over the idea of a rematch, according to the Yahoo News/YouGov poll. The other emotions that people said the rematch inspires are not much more positive, with 29 percent feeling “fear” and 23 percent “sadness and fear.”

Far fewer people felt positively about the potential of a rematch, with 23 percent reporting “hope,” 8 percent saying they felt “pride” and 7 percent saying “gratitude.”

The poll shows a strong lack of enthusiasm about a Biden-Trump rematch, which, despite the lagging support, seems like one of the likeliest outcomes of the 2024 primary season.

Trump held a strong lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and other Republicans in the new survey, with a 14-point lead over the Florida governor, who is expected to announce a White House bid, with a full primary field and a 16-point advantage in a head-to-head matchup.

For Biden the poll showcased the precarious position the Democratic Party finds itself in ahead of the 2024 election. Just 27 percent of all respondents said Biden should run for reelection and just 43 percent of Democrats or Democratic leaning independents said he should be the party’s nominee.

But the survey also showed Biden with a lead over both Trump (46 to 42 percent) and DeSantis (45 to 41 percent) among registered voters.

The poll was conducted between April 14 and April 17 among 1,530 adults. The margin of error was 2.8 percentage points.