NASA taps 3 companies for commercial moon missions

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of CBS

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS) -- NASA has awarded $253.5 million, split between three companies, to develop robotic landers that will carry science and technology payloads to the moon's surface as commercial enterprises, a key element in the agency's Artemis program to return astronauts to the moon by 2024, officials said Friday.

The contracts, awarded through NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services, or CLPS, program are expected to finance landings at three different locations on the moon in 2020 and 2021, delivering government and private sector science payloads and technology demonstrations while serving as testbeds for critical space navigation and propulsion systems.

The CLPS program has authority to award up to $2.6 billion in contracts over a 10-year period, and subsequent missions are expected to send landers to the moon's south polar region -- the same area astronauts will visit in 2024 -- to learn more about ice deposits in permanently shadowed craters that might one day provide an in situ source of air, water and fuel.

"These CLPS providers are really leading the way for our return to the moon as part of the Artemis program, these are precursor missions prior to us landing the first woman and the next man on the surface of the moon in 2024," said Steve Clarke, deputy associate administrator for exploration at NASA Headquarters.

To read the rest of the story, click here.