Name Change For ‘The Q' Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Missouri State University announced Thursday morning that JQH Arena will soon have a different name.

The largest arena in southern Missouri first opened in November 2008. It was named in honor of the late John Q. Hammons who died in 2013. Hammons pledged $30 million to help build the basketball arena, which is used for games and concerts among other things.

Hammons was only able to pay $24.4 million of the 30 million he pledged. This put the arena in bankruptcy.

One year ago, JD Holdings took on the trust's payment obligation. And back in September, JD Holdings and Missouri State agreed to return naming rights back to the university.

While JQH Arena will soon be losing its name, MSU won't stop honoring Hammons.

"We will still do something inside the arena as a tribute for him and his dedication to this institution," executive director of the MSU Foundation Brent Dunn said. "We do want to celebrate his impact for the arena."

Students on campus have mixed reactions about Thursday's news.

"For this to be such a huge building and such a well known name it's gonna be really weird to not say pack the Q Or JQH, I just think it will cause a lot of confusion," Kate Beebee said.

"I was surprised but both basketball teams have done really well last year so it kinda makes sense," Skylar Spell said. "I like JQH - there's a lot of buildings on campus that have that name. But, there's always room for improvement."