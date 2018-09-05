Musical Festival in St. Louis Cancelled
ST. LOUIS - The show will not go on for Loufest, a musical festival in St. Louis scheduled to kick off on Saturday.
A Twitter announcement posted overnight says, "we are saddened to announce that Loufest 2018 is cancelled."
Listen Live Entertainment issued a statement about the cancellation. In it the company said Loufest had "several financial hurdles, including the loss of two of the event's top sponsors, scheduling and contract issues with major artists and existing debt from previous events."
The company added that although it doesn't currently have the funds to issue refunds, Front Gate tickets, the company contracted for the event's ticketing, will be refunding all fans.
More Stories
-
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York and New Jersey launched new…
-
DENVER (AP) - Dozens of Colorado state and local elections officials…
-
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) - Ruining the reputation of sharks as…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.