Musical Festival in St. Louis Cancelled

ST. LOUIS - The show will not go on for Loufest, a musical festival in St. Louis scheduled to kick off on Saturday.

A Twitter announcement posted overnight says, "we are saddened to announce that Loufest 2018 is cancelled."

Listen Live Entertainment issued a statement about the cancellation. In it the company said Loufest had "several financial hurdles, including the loss of two of the event's top sponsors, scheduling and contract issues with major artists and existing debt from previous events."

The company added that although it doesn't currently have the funds to issue refunds, Front Gate tickets, the company contracted for the event's ticketing, will be refunding all fans.