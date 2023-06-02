HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A man wanted for murder was arrested in Howell County Thursday morning, June 1.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Levi Gunter was arrested around 8 a.m. on June 1 after the Howell County Sheriff’s Office executed an arrest warrant. Gunter is charged with five felonies:

Two counts of first-degree murder.

Two counts of armed criminal action.

One count of possession of a controlled substance.

When deputies arrived, they found Gunter in a camper and set up a perimeter. Gunter responded to demands that he leave the camper after some minutes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gunter is being held at the Howell County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Gunter was initially arrested in the murder case on May 7, 2020. It’s unknown why he was released and what prompted this last arrest warrant, which was issued after he was indicted by a Howell County grand jury. The murder was a double homicide in which two people were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds in a car on County Road 4000 in Howell County.

Gunter had an arraignment scheduled for 8:30 a.m. today, June 2.