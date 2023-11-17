LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman charged in a deadly drunk driving crash in June, now faces second degree murder charges and on Thursday, waived her preliminary hearing, paving the way for a jury trial.

Theresa Manetzke, 51, appeared Thursday afternoon in a Lawrence County courtroom. Thursday’s hearing was prompted when the Lawrence County Prosecutor amended the charges against Manetzke last month.

She now faces 14 charges — 4 counts of second-degree murder, 4 counts of DWI involving a death, and 6 charges of DWI involving serious physical injury.

The original charge was a solo count of DWI involving the death of two or more people.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, just before noon on June 3rd, Manetzke’s car crossed the center line on Hwy 39 three miles north of Aurora, hitting at least five motorcycles. One of those motorcycles caught on fire.

Four people were pronounced dead on scene, seven others were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries. Manetzke was also taken to a hospital with injuries.

She’s scheduled to be back in court on December 12.