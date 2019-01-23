Multiple Tractor Trailer Accident on I-44 in Rolla Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ROLLA, Mo. - THE LATEST INFORMATION, as of 8 pm: According to Sergeant Mike Mitchell with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I, multiple people have been transported to a hospital and 2 with moderate injuries.

Mitchell also says 1 tractor-trailer was on Westbound I-44 and lost control on wet pavement. A second tractor-trailer, also traveling westbound, lost control on wet pavement.

One tractor-trailer was carrying 2 pallets of antimony, which can be dangerous when mixed with water.

Hazmat crews are on the scene.

The area has been evacuated, 300 feet around the site, nearly twice the regulation.

Police are detouring people in both directions, traffic is moving slowly.

UPDATE: I-44 has been closed in both directions near mile marker 184.

ORIGINAL POST: The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District is asking drivers to avoid the westbound lanes on I-44 near mile marker 184 after a multiple tractor trailer accident.

Doolittle Rural Fire said the shutdown, due to a hazmat scene, will last at least two hours.

According to the City of Rolla Fire and Rescue, multiple people have been transported with 2 moderate injuries.

Update on tractor trailer crash on I44 westbound at 184 mm near Rolla. Eastbound traffic is being re-routed at the Doolittle exit. Westbound re-routed at the 186. One tractor trailer contained wet filled batteries and hazmat team is on scene. — MSHP Troop I (@MSHPTrooperI) January 23, 2019

This story is still developing.