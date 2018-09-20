Multiple Injured in Courthouse Shooting in Pennsylvania Video

PENNSYLVANIA - Four people were injured including a police officer after a man opens fire outside a Pennsylvania courtroom.

This attack happened shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday when a man due in court that day walked into the lobby and opened fire.

An officer shot and killed the gunman but not before two men and a woman were injured by the gunfire. Police say the suspect was due in court on domestic violence charges of strangulation, aggravated assault, terroristic threats.

Police insist had it not been for the swift response of the officer who brought the suspect down, this could have had a more tragic ending.

CBS affiliate KDKA is reporting that sources say they believe the civilian woman injured in the shooting was the suspect's wife.

