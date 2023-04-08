AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora and Marionville Police Department (AMPD) arrested a man who engaged officers in a pursuit across several counties.

According to AMPD’s press release on Facebook, on April 8, Friday night, AMPD attempted a traffic stop on Highway 60 for several traffic violations. The black Mercedes passenger car failed to yield and engaged our officers in a pursuit. The pursuit continued into Republic and eventually ended on James River Freeway.

The driver has been identified as Steven Hopkins of Springfield.

Hopkins was allegedly found in possession of suspected methamphetamine and was a wanted fugitive out of state. He is also charged with resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing and was denied bond.

Hopkins is currently at the Lawrence County Jail in lieu of charges being filed.