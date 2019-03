Mueller Report Summary Expected to Be Released This Afternoon

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: U.S. Attorney General William Barr addresses a meeting of the National Association of Attorneys General in the State Dining Room at the White House March 4 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Washington (CNN) - Attorney General William Barr is expected to provide Congress and the public Sunday with his summary of the main conclusions from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, according to a person familiar with the process.

Barr is poised to deliver what he has described as Mueller's "principal conclusions."

Democrats have demanded that Barr make Mueller's full report public and provide the special counsel's underlying evidence to Congress. They are threatening to subpoena and take the Trump administration to court if they're not satisfied with what the Justice Department provides.

"We will try to negotiate. We will try everything else first. But if we have to, yes, we will certainly issue subpoenas to get that information," House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday.

A White House spokesman said Sunday the White House had not received or been briefed on the Muller report.

But Trump's allies have pointed to the fact that no additional indictments are coming from the Mueller probe as vindication for the President.

The special counsel's investigation ended Friday after Mueller submitted his confidential report to Barr for review.

The 22-month special counsel probe led to charges against 37 defendants, which included six Trump associates, 26 Russians and three Russian companies. Seven defendants have pleaded guilty, and one, Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, was convicted at trial.

While Mueller's investigation is over, several criminal investigations are still ongoing.

