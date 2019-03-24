Mueller Did Not Find Trump Campaign "Conspired or Coordinated" With Russia
(CBS NEWS) - Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation "did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia" during the 2016 campaign, Attorney General William Barr wrote in a letter to lawmakers Sunday.
Mueller submitted his report on Friday, bringing an end to a nearly two-year-old investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.
Barr writes that Mueller described the facts surrounding his investigation into allegations of obstruction of justice but made no determination as to whether President Trump committed a crime. The report "does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him," Barr quotes Mueller as writing.
You can read Barr's letter, here.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
