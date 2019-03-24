Mueller Did Not Find Trump Campaign "Conspired or Coordinated" With Russia

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: Special counsel Robert Mueller has delivered his report on alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election to Attorney General William Barr. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

(CBS NEWS) - Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation "did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia" during the 2016 campaign, Attorney General William Barr wrote in a letter to lawmakers Sunday.

Mueller submitted his report on Friday, bringing an end to a nearly two-year-old investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

Barr writes that Mueller described the facts surrounding his investigation into allegations of obstruction of justice but made no determination as to whether President Trump committed a crime. The report "does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him," Barr quotes Mueller as writing.

You can read Barr's letter, here.