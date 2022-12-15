SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State University agreed to rename Temple Hall Roy Blunt Hall Thursday, December 15 in a meeting with the university’s Board of Governors.

The hall is home to the university’s College of Natural and Applied Sciences.

“This renaming serves as recognition of U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s staunch support of higher education and MSU, as well as for research in health and life sciences,” MSU President Clif Smart said.

Blunt, an alumnus of MSU, led efforts to contribute $56 million toward MSU last year. $50 million of those funds will go towards the expansion and upgrading of the hall.

“In Missouri, Sen. Blunt’s legacy includes a strong commitment to help advance MSU,” Smart said.

“We’ll continue to honor him with a prominent display in the current building’s atrium and name it the Temple Atrium,” Smart said.