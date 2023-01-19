SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University is offering a class intended to spark a deep conversation among different generations.

But instead of a normal lecture class structure, students will do something a little different.

It’s called the new intergenerational art class. Those enrolled in the class will get to draw their experiences and share them with one another.

This class was created to connect the students at MSU with the senior citizen population here in the Ozarks.

Diversity and inclusion across different generations will be the main focus. No artist experience or skill is required when you sign up for this class.

However, in order for this class to function, senior adults need to join up. But there’s a great way for senior citizens to join the class without having to pay tuition.

It’s called the MSU 62 program.

The program waives tuition for one class in the fall and spring for adults older than 62 years of age.

The only requirements are that you have to be a Missouri resident and you must be 62 years or older. To take advantage of the program, you must apply as a non-degree-seeking student, enrolling in either undergraduate or graduate courses if postbaccalaureate. People are not able to apply this waiver to intersession, special courses, or off-campus courses.

Today is the first day when senior adults can register for the MSU 62 program.

To register, head over to the Missouri State website. Registration is available online only.

The class will be offered at Brick City in building three.