MSU to Host Nickelodeon Show Live
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - If you're a fan of the Nickelodeon Game Show Double Dare, mark your calendars.
Double Dare Live is coming to Hammons Hall this spring.
It's being hosted by none other than, Marc Summers.
The slime, pie throwing, and fun will take the stage May 4 at 7 pm.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am.
Prices range from $32 up to $96.
They're available at the box office or hammonshall.com.
