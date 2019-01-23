MSU to Host Nickelodeon Show Live

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - If you're a fan of the Nickelodeon Game Show Double Dare, mark your calendars.

Double Dare Live is coming to Hammons Hall this spring.

It's being hosted by none other than, Marc Summers.

The slime, pie throwing, and fun will take the stage May 4 at 7 pm.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am.

Prices range from $32 up to $96.

They're available at the box office or hammonshall.com.