MSU Accepting More Students From Saudi Arabia

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Missouri State University is accepting more students from Saudi Arabia after they are no longer welcome in Canada.

"I was very happy, I was thankful," said Maan Ayyash, a graduate assistant at MSU.

It's been seven years since Ayyash first stepped foot on MSU campus.

"I can easily say the best seven years of my life," he said.

Ayyash came to MSU through a scholarship program called Saudi Arabian Cultural Mission or SACM, where high school graduates in Saudi Arabia go to college in the U.S. or other countries all paid for by the Saudi Arabian government.

"Of course, the program selects the best students right after high school," he said.

Ayyash says it's a very competitive program.

"I was very happy, extremely happy and then when I came to America, I saw the value of it," he said.

And it's that same program, SACM, that's bringing more Saudi students to MSU.

Just recently, Canada criticized Saudi Arabia's human rights record, so Saudi Arabia froze all trade and business with Canada including not sending students there anymore.

"These students were left with no institution to go to and we wanted to be in a place where we could receive them - those who were qualified," said Patrick Parnell, director of International Services at MSU.

"Cultural competence is one of three pillars of Missouri State's public affairs mission," Parnell said.

He says Missouri State is always working to increase the international population on campus.

"It's an opportunity to internationalize our campus and to provide a cross-cultural dialogue within our community," he said.

Ayyash says he plans to complete his master's in healthcare administration in the Spring but that he's got a lot more work to do here in the Ozarks.

"Really one of my passions is to serve this community," he said. "I want to give back to the community. I feel like I've gotten a lot in these past seven years from MSU. I feel like it's time to give back a little bit before packing all my bags and going back to Saudi Arabia. I owe it to this country and to the education system here."

MSU is home to more than 1,200 international students. About 170 of those are from Saudi Arabia - the largest population of international students on campus only behind China.

Four Saudi students from Canadian institutions have already been accepted and plan to be here in the Spring.

