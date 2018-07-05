MSHP Reports Three Traffic Fatalities, Two Drownings Over July 4th

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- There were three fatal traffic accidents in Missouri over the 4th of July, and two drownings. None of the fatal crashes happened in southwest Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the following 2018 July Fourth holiday statistics:

2018 July Fourth Holiday Traffic Statistics

Crashes ─ 114

Injuries ─ 59

Fatalities ─ 3

DWI ─ 40

Drug Arrests ─ 38

2018 July Fourth Holiday Boating Statistics

Crashes ─ 5

Injuries ─ 2

Fatalities ─ 0

Drownings ─ 2

BWI ─ 3

Drug Arrests ─ 8

The 2018 July Fourth holiday counting period began at 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 3, to 11:59 p.m., Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

During the 102-hour counting period in 2017, 26 people were killed and 469 injured statewide in Missouri over the holiday in 1,076 traffic crashes. Over the 2017 July Fourth holiday, troopers arrested 172 people for driving while intoxicated.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated one fatal traffic crash occurring within the 2018 July Fourth counting period. The Kansas City Police Department investigated two traffic fatalities. The fatality crash troopers investigated occurred in the Troop G, Willow Springs, MO, area. The remaining fatalities occurred in the Troop A, Kansas City, MO, area.

There were no fatal traffic crashes reported on July 3, 2018, during the counting period.

Three fatalities occurred on July 4, 2018. None were in the Troop D, I or G areas of southwest Missouri.

Two people drowned during the 2018 July Fourth holiday counting period.

Cole J. Duffell, 19, of Chesterfield, MO, drowned after he jumped off an embankment into a quarry in Madison County north of Fredericktown, MO. Madison County Coroner Collin Follis pronounced Duffell deceased. Cape Girardeau County Dive Team also responded to the scene. Duffell was recovered at 5:18 p.m. July 4.

Eric A. Dietrich, 13, of Geneseo, IL, drowned after jumping off a vessel. The drowning occurred in Camden County at the 21-mile marker of the Osage Arm in Salt Hollow Cove at Lake of the Ozarks. Medical Examiner Crystal Lloyd pronounced Dietrich deceased. Mid-County Fire Department and Dive Team also responded to the scene. Dietrich was recovered at 8:47 p.m. on July 4.

