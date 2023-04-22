A Delaware mall shooting left three people injured and forced shoppers to evacuate as police investigate. (Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly officer involved shooting in Polk County.

Troopers confirm with OzarksFirst a man was shot and killed by deputies Friday, April 21 at a location west of Fair Play.

The Highway Patrol says Polk County deputies were originally called to the location around 2:30 p.m. Friday about a man who was suicidal.

No deputies were injured in the shooting. The man’s identity has not been released.

OzarksFirst is still working to learn what led to the shooting.

Troopers say the Missouri Highway Patrol and the Division of Drug and Crime Control were requested to investigate the incident.