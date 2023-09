HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A 93-year-old woman was killed after a single-car crash occurred just east of Willow Springs on September 26.

Effie Holden, of Mountain View, was traveling eastbound on Business 60/63 when her car traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a road sign and tree.

Holden was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash report states Holden was not wearing a safety device.

This is the 25th fatality in 2023 for Troop G.