MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. — A section of the City of Mountain View has been put under a water boil advisory.

The water boil advisory comes after a water main break. The area around 5th, 6th and 7th streets between Maple and Marr streets was issued a water boil advisory around 9:45 a.m. this morning, April 13.

The water boil advisory will last until further notice. A city spokesperson had no estimate on how long the repairs would take.