SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Mountain View man was sentenced to 21 years behind bars for the murder of his wife.

Dylan J. Hanger, 31, of Mountain View, pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder on May 10, 2022. Today, Feb. 14, he was sentenced to 21 years.

According to a United States Department of Justice press release, Hanger said that he met Brittany Gorman, his “estranged” wife, in the Ozark National Scenic Riverways in Texas County on May 20, 2020.

They got into an argument and Hanger stabbed Gorman four times in the chest. He took her body to a remote location and left it there. The two had three children together — aged 5, 7 and 10.

For over a week after the murder, Hanger told Gorman’s family and law enforcement that Gorman was missing and that it had something to do with drugs. On May 30, he admitted to what had actually happened and led law enforcement to Gorman’s body.

It was found that Hanger planned to kill his wife for months.