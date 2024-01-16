HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A Mountain View man has been charged after deputies found drugs and an illegal weapon inside his home.

Courtesy of the Howell County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Howell County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), Johnson Burks was arrested Jan. 12. He’s been charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance

Unlawful use of a weapon for having a weapon and a felony controlled substance

Unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of illegal weapon

A Facebook post from the HCSO says its SWAT team executed a search warrant at Burks’ camper on Jan. 12.

Online court documents state that during a search of Burks’ person, deputies located a cigarette pack containing a white crystal substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

A homemade firearm was also found inside the residence. Deputies tested the gun and found it was “…readily capable of lethal use”, according to a probable cause statement. The gun’s barrel was also less than the federal minimum regulation of 18 inches.

Courtesy of the Howell County Sheriff’s Office

Burks has previous felony convictions in Phelps County for delivery of a controlled substance in 2021, in Lawrence County for stealing a motor vehicle in 2016 and in Howell County for resisting arrest in 2021.

Burks is currently being held in the Howell County Jail.