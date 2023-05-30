BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Mountain Home, Arkansas, on Sunday.

Mary Angela Vavruska, 64, of Mountain Home, was riding a 2006 Harley Davidson FLHT north on College Street when she got into a crash.

According to an Arkansas Department of Public Safety crash report, around 11:51 a.m. on May 28, Vavruska’s motorcycle was northbound on College Street and a 2012 Ford Fusion was southbound. The Ford attempted to turn left and pulled into the path of Vavruska’s motorcycle.