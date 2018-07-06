Mountain Home Man's Computer System Could Prevent School Shootings Video

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. - As the state continues to work on safety proposals ahead of the next school year, a Mountain Home man has a solution: a computer system he developed.

It tracks issues from student behavior to attendance to grades to identify potential threats early.

Harvey Hughes believes the program could have prevented the Parkland mass shooting, but it's nothing new. He developed it nearly 30 years ago.

"I was kind of an at-risk kid myself," he said. "But I had a superintendent that kind of liked me for some reason and took an interest in me."

Hughes nearly fell through the cracks in the Mountain Home School District, but Dr. Ron Bradshaw caught him during his sophomore year and hired him as a janitor.

"I went to school during the day, played football in the afternoon and at nights, I came in and cleaned classrooms, scrubbed floors and painted walls," Hughes said.

Dr. Bradshaw became his boss, mentor and role model, asking him an important question: "What do you want to be when you grow up?"

"I said I wanted to be an astronaut," Hughes said.

Hughes was able to graduate and get a degree in computer science at Arkansas State University.

Bradshaw then asked him for help: to write a program for at-risk students in his district.

"I said, 'I owe you a huge favor. I will do anything I can to pay you back,'" Hughes said.

For nearly three decades, Hughes has helped track achievement for about three million students in 35 states and Puerto Rico.

Superintendents then asked for more: "Can you identify students before they become a problem?"

Hughes can.

School districts are now able to tailor a dashboard to their specific student threat indicators from discipline to academics.

Hughes and his team currently monitor about 200 campuses nationwide. Half have the early intervention system and most are in Arkansas.

"We take things that take six weeks to organize down to six seconds," Hughes said.

He believes the system could potentially prevent school shootings but absolutely turn a life around.

"Where no student falls through the cracks," Hughes said.

Now an adult with kids of his own, this Mountain Home man is proof that even students don't know what they could grow up to be. Before developing this system, Hughes was a member of the Boeing Aerospace NASA Space Station contract team.

"I wasn't an astronaut, but there is DNA of Harvey Hughes in outer space now," he said, laughing.

Over the years, Hughes has been able to identify certain trends in students. One in particular that he said blew his mind was how elementary students have become more defiant to their teachers and administrators at a younger age, which he calls a red flag for those middle and high school years.

Hughes presented his system to Arkansas lawmakers last month during a Joint Performance Review meeting. Following the Parkland shooting on Valentine's Day, co-chairs Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, and Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, announced in late February their plan to study school safety measures at monthly meetings to develop a package of bills ahead of the 2019 legislative session.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson created the Arkansas School Safety Commission in March with a similar goal in mind. Earlier this week, the group presented him with their initial recommendations ahead of its final plan due Nov. 30.

The priorities include an armed presence on every campus in the state and more mental health counseling.

