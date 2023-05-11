BAXTER COUNTY, Ar. — The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple charges following a manhunt.

According to a press release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Terry Lee Shumate, 39, of Mountain Home was charged with:

Aggravated Residential Burglary Class Y Felony.

Fleeing Class D Felony.

Felon in Possession of Firearm Class B Felony X2.

Aggravated Assault Class D Felony.

Criminal Trespass Class A Misdemeanor.

Theft of Property Class A Misdemeanor.

Endangering the Welfare of a Minor 2nd Degree Class A Misdemeanor.

Expired Tags.

No Insurance.

Suspended DL.

Habitual Offender.

According to the release, on May 10, a homeowner residing on Baxter CR 99 in the northern part of the county caught two men stealing articles of personal property from his yard at around 10:49 a.m. When caught in the act, the two suspects got into a silver vehicle and fled the scene.

The homeowner obtained a license number and began chasing after the suspects. The homeowner lost sight of them shortly after being shot at by the pair. The homeowner was not injured.

The suspect vehicle was found parked in the area of Baxter CR 84 with only one person inside, later identified as Terry Lee Shumate. There were no signs of the second suspect. Shumate ran into the woods after noticing the police.

A manhunt was initiated involving a special response team, canines and a helicopter.

Sometime later, it was reported to the sheriff’s office that the suspect had entered a mobile home on Baxter CR 35. A woman and children had been inside, but they were able to escape out the back. Shumate barricaded himself inside the mobile home.

After a stand-off, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody at about 4:30 p.m.

This investigation is ongoing as authorities are still trying to identify and locate the second suspect.