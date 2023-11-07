BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — A Mountain Home, Arkansas man has been charged with harassment and sexual indecency after masturbating inside a Dollar General.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report from Dollar General employees about a man who had been following women around the store and masturbating.

Investigators identified Adrian Garret Eskew as a suspect, who confessed to the lewd conduct in an interview with law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office linked Eskew to several similar incidents over the course of the past year, starting in November 2022. Authorities believe there may have been other, unreported incidents.

Eskew turned himself in to law enforcement Nov. 7 and has been charged with four misdemeanor counts of public sexual indecency and four misdemeanor counts of harassment.

BCSO said Eskew was released after posting $3,550 bond and is set to appear in court Dec. 7, 2023.