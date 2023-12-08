DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman from Mountain Grove was killed after a two-car accident on Thursday afternoon near Vanzant.

Brenda Blacketer, 77, was traveling northbound on Highway W when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, and skidded across the center of the roadway. Blacketer’s car then struck a vehicle traveling southbound.

Blacketer was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle sustained serious injuries and a passenger had moderate injuries.

The Highway Patrol was assisted by Douglas County deputies and the Eastern Douglas County Fire Department.

This is Troop G’s 36th fatality accident in 2023.