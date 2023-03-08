TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman and a baby were seriously injured in a crash with a tractor-trailer unit near Mountain Grove on Tuesday, March 7.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers initiated an investigation into a crash at 8:30 a.m. March 7 on Highway 60 about three miles east of Mountain Grove.

The crash found that a 2007 GMC driven by Crystal J. Burke, 42, of Mountain Grove, was northbound on Business Highway 60 when it was struck in the side by a 2020 Freightliner driven by a 55-year-old Hartman, AR, man.

Burke and a baby in the vehicle with her were taken to Cox South Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.