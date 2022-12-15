WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A Mountain Grove woman was hit and killed by a tractor-trailer unit in the early morning of Dec. 14.

Rebecca S. Thompson, 63, of Mountain Grove, was walking on U.S. Highway 60 a mile west of Mountain Grove.

According to a crash report, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about the crash at 11:30 p.m. Dec. 14. An investigation found that she had been struck by a 2007 Kenworth truck.

Thompson was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:41 a.m. on Dec. 15 and taken to the Wright County coroner’s office.