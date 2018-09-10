Mount Vernon Man wins $477,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. -- A Mount Vernon man won the Show Me Cash Jackpot last month after purchasing the winning ticket at a Mount Vernon convenience store.

Steven Higginbotham won the $477,000 jackpot after the winning numbers were drawn on Aug. 25. The winning numbers were 7, 9, 13, 22 and 38.

Higginbotham purchased the winning ticket at Fastrip, 1003 E. Mt. Vernon Blvd., in Mount Vernon, Missouri. The store will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Higginbotham's winning ticket was the 31st Show Me Cash jackpot won in 2018 and the 524th jackpot won since the game began in 2008.

Show Me Cash is a daily draw game with jackpots starting at $50,000 and grow until won, according to the release.