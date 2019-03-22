News

Mount Vernon Man Receives Lesser Charge After Plea Deal

MOUNT VERNON -- A man from Mount Vernon, facing multiple charges of sexual abuse, has pleaded guilty to lesser charges of elder abuse.

65-year-old Marvin Periman accepted the plea deal yesterday and will be serving two years of supervised probation.

Periman was originally charged with first-degree rape or attempted rape, three counts of first-degree sodomy and two counts of sexual abuse.
    
These assaults took place at Life Enhancement Village in Nixa.

