Mount Vernon Man Receives Lesser Charge After Plea Deal Video

MOUNT VERNON -- A man from Mount Vernon, facing multiple charges of sexual abuse, has pleaded guilty to lesser charges of elder abuse.

65-year-old Marvin Periman accepted the plea deal yesterday and will be serving two years of supervised probation.

Periman was originally charged with first-degree rape or attempted rape, three counts of first-degree sodomy and two counts of sexual abuse.



These assaults took place at Life Enhancement Village in Nixa.