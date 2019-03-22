Mount Vernon Man Receives Lesser Charge After Plea Deal
MOUNT VERNON -- A man from Mount Vernon, facing multiple charges of sexual abuse, has pleaded guilty to lesser charges of elder abuse.
65-year-old Marvin Periman accepted the plea deal yesterday and will be serving two years of supervised probation.
Periman was originally charged with first-degree rape or attempted rape, three counts of first-degree sodomy and two counts of sexual abuse.
These assaults took place at Life Enhancement Village in Nixa.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
