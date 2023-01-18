SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Early Jan. 17, a man riding a motorcycle was killed in a Springfield crash.

James O’Keefe, 43, of Springfield, was riding a blue 2004 Harley Davidson east on Walnut Lawn when he struck a curb on the roundabout at Maryland, according to a Springfield Police Department press release. The impact caused O’Keefe to be ejected from the motorcycle.

Springfield police responded to the area to investigate the crash at 1:32 a.m. on Jan. 17. O’Keefe was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash investigation found that speed and intoxication were factors in the crash.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police department.