CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. — A man riding a motorcycle was killed after colliding with a pickup in Berryville, Arkansas.

William G. Howard, 29, of Fayetteville, was riding a 2015 Suzuki GSX south on Highway 21/High Street in Berryville when he was killed in a crash.

According to an Arkansas Department of Safety crash report, law enforcement responded to the crash at 12:27 p.m. on July 22. The investigation showed that a 2021 GMC Sierra was making a left turn onto Highway 21/High Street from Bedford Falls Drive.

The Suzuki traveling south collided with the pickup head-on. The Sierra came to a stop but the bike continued southeast until it came to a rest in a ditch.

The Sierra driver was not injured. Road conditions were clear and dry.