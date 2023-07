SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from Springfield was killed after his motorcycle skidded off the left side of the roadway north of Springfield.

According to the MSHP crash report, Kenneth Barker, 38, was traveling eastbound on Farm Road 66 around 6 p.m. on July 16 when his Harley Davidson went off the left side of the roadway, struck a fence and overturned.

Barker was pronounced dead at a local hospital later that night.

This is the 74th fatality in Troop D in 2023.