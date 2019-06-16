News

Motorcyclist dies after failure to negotiate a curve

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. -- A 57-year-old man from Eureka Springs, Arkansas died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday, June 15.

Randall Fields was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson on Route O, two miles south of Stella at 5:20 p.m. when the crash occurred.

Fields failed to negotiate a curve, went off the roadway and overturned.

He was not wearing a helmet, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

