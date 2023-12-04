SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A crash slowed down traffic at Kearney Street and National Avenue on Monday afternoon.

The intersection has been closed at this time.

Northbound traffic at National Avenue has been diverted to Turner Street and eastbound traffic at Kearney diverted to Taylor Street.

According to SPD, a motorcyclist heading north on National Ave. was speeding when he entered the intersection of National and Kearney.

Witnesses told SPD that the motorcyclist ran the red light and crashed into a vehicle headed west on Kearney who was driving through a green light.

SPD confirmed that the motorcyclist passed away due to his injuries, and the occupants in the other vehicle were not injured.