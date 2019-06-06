News

Morning Webcast - June 6, 2019

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 05:36 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 05:36 AM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Coming up this morning on Daybreak, authorities have found the man responsible for a shooting stemming from a domestic disturbance yesterday that left one woman injured.

And, people under the age of 21 could soon be banned from purchasing tobacco products in Springfield.

Plus, find out more about an event in Springfield last night that aimed at educating the community on intervention and prevention of violent situations.

These stories and more this morning on Daybreak.

