News

Morning Web Cast - September 21, 2018

By:

Posted: Sep 21, 2018 05:19 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 21, 2018 05:19 AM CDT

Morning Web Cast - September 21, 2018

We discuss the impact of President Trump's visit on Missouri's Senate race. A protest to slow things down in the Rountree neighborhood. We talk to those who are worried. We bring you the latest on Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser -- Christine Blasey Ford.  These stories and more in your Friday morning Web Cast.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected