Morning Web Cast - September 21, 2018
We discuss the impact of President Trump's visit on Missouri's Senate race. A protest to slow things down in the Rountree neighborhood. We talk to those who are worried. We bring you the latest on Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser -- Christine Blasey Ford. These stories and more in your Friday morning Web Cast.
More Stories
-
WASHINGTON (AP) - Christine Blasey Ford may testify against Supreme…
-
NAGA, Philippines (AP) - Philippine troops and police forcibly…
-
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) - The death toll rose above 100 after a ferry…