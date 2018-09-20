News

Morning Web Cast - September 20, 2018

Coming up this morning on Daybreak, we explain the change to Missouri's sex ed curriculum.

And, we run you through preparations Missouri State is making ahead of the President's visit.

Plus, how summer tech can keep you safe during deer season. Daniel Shedd takes a look at the app giving first responders the GPS information they need...

These stories and more this morning on Daybreak.
 

